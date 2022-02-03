Share this:

While a degree in computer science can give you a leg-up in programming, there is no reason why you can’t learn to code without it. So if you already have a degree or you’re a beginner whose interest is in how to learn to code fast, this is the article for you. Keep reading for some helpful tips to guide you on how to learn to code.

Be clear on your goals

Before you start learning how to code, it is important to ask yourself why you want to learn to code in the first place. While coding is a useful skill, without proper motivation and a clear goal in mind, it can be challenging to put in the work needed. Usually, people want to learn how to code either for a change in career/job, improvement in a current job position, developing an app for a new business idea or just as a hobby. Setting your goals will not only motivate you to find ways on how to learn to code fast but give you an idea of what kinds of resources you will need to achieve that.

Choosing the right resources to learn from

This is particularly important for beginners and people on a time limit looking for how to learn to code fast. The right kind of resources can make all the difference. A good recommendation will be to learn about programming fundamentals from interactive websites. These interactive websites allow users who can’t install or set up a coding environment on their own to run code on their site and output the results for them.

Depending on your preferred learning style, you can try out popular interactive coding websites like Codecademy, FreeCodeCamp, Lynda or edX. If you prefer in-person learning, you can always connect with an instructor or mentor.

Don’t skip on the fundamentals

Most people looking for ways on how to learn to code fast tend to skip on the fundamentals. This is counter-productive as you will eventually have to come back to learn them later. So do not let yourself be enamored with crash courses or videos that promise to make you a coding expert in just a few weeks. Coding is complex, and it is very important to learn and understand the basics. This way, when you get to the harder stuff, you won’t have a problem understanding. Some of the fundamentals you need to learn include; Data structures, syntax, variables, control structures, tools or text editors.

Choose a programming language and stick to it

This is why you need to be clear on why you want to learn to code because once you figure that out, it is easier to pinpoint which programming language you should focus on. Languages like CSS and HTML are some of the easiest entry points in the coding world. However, they are only useful for basic website development.

An understanding of JavaScript, PHP, Python and SQL is needed for more interactive websites with payment systems or databases. Swift/C, Java/Kotlin and Unity/C# are used for IOS apps, Android apps and video games, respectively. Ensure that you don’t try to learn them all at once. Pick one and stick to it. Most professionals recommend Python or JavaScript since they offer a wider range of utility and career flexibility.

Try coding by hand

Although it is old-school, coding by hand is a good way to test your proficiency as a programmer. It gives you a clearer understanding of algorithms and syntax, which in turn makes you learn faster. On the plus side, it can come in handy, especially during the technical evaluation process of most interviews to land a job in programming.

Teach what you learn

If you ask most expert programmers how to learn to code fast, most of them will tell you that one of the best ways is by teaching what you’ve learned. Being able to actually teach someone what you’ve learned means that you’ve properly understood the concepts. An added advantage is that you can make money from teaching others.

Utilize online resources

This is another great tip on how to learn to code fast. There are several online resources to help your programming skills. Websites like Udemy, Udacity, edX, Khan Academy, e.t.c, can be very helpful. You can also join discussion forums to share your work and get feedback and suggestions from other programmers with more experience.

Conclusion:

As exciting as learning to code is, it can be overwhelming. Chances are you might not be very good in the beginning but don’t quit. Consistency is the key. If you find yourself stuck, take a break to reboot or ask for help and keep practicing.