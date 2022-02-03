Becoming a Web Developer in 2022

Share this:

Web development is a growing field that is not only highly sought after but pays really well, and there is no better time to consider pursuing a career in web development than now. So if you’re interested in becoming a web developer but have no idea where to start, what courses to take or what web development blogs you should be reading, this is the article for you. Below, PCriver has come up with a helpful guide on how to become a web developer in 2022.

Learn the fundamentals of web development

This is a crucial step that you can’t afford to skip out on. In order to become a competent developer, your web development journey has to start with learning the basics such as markup languages like HTML, CSS and JavaScript. You also need to learn how the web works. With a good grasp of HTML and CSS coding (the most basic building blocks of web coding), you can create several basic web applications and websites. There are several resources available for you to learn HTML and CSS within a short period of time.

Most aspiring web developers make use of coding bootcamps, online courses/tutorials, web development blogs and online forums. Coding bootcamps are very popular amongst aspiring developers for fast-tracking their learning process. This is because most coding bootcamps are not only short and immersive, but they are also employment-focused with the goal of helping aspiring developers develop job-ready skills as efficiently as possible.

Choose a web development specialization

Once you have a good understanding of the fundamentals, the next step is to choose a web development specialization. Web development is usually categorized into 3 types namely, front-end, back-end and full-stack development.

Front-end developers mainly focus on the client-side of web development, i.e., the portion of the site or app users mostly interact with. Front-end developers usually take designs from the UI/UX team to create the web page and its style (design & layout) using JavaScript and its frameworks.

Back-end developers, on the other hand, work behind the scene on databases, server requests and creating related applications. A full-stack developer is someone who has both front-end and back-end development skills.

With a good understanding of the fundamentals, you should be able to grasp the difference between the categories and choose a specialization that best suits you.

Learn Key programming languages

As an aspiring web developer, you will need to understand some key programming languages like HTML, PHP, JavaScript, CSS, Python, Java/Kotlin, and Objective C and C #. For a beginner, it is important to keep your focus on languages like HTML, CSS and JavaScript and only start to branch out to other languages when you’ve become more knowledgeable and have a few demos to show. Another vital knowledge you need is how to use SQL queries, as this will help you work with databases.

Utilize the right learning resources

With an idea of what web development specialization you want to pursue and the kind of programming languages needed, it is time to start learning. With a simple Google search, you can find several free online web development courses. If you’re confused as to which courses are the best, you can check out web development blogs. Most of these blogs write articles, reviews, and give good recommendations for the best type of online courses you’ll need as a web developer.

Start building projects to improve your skills

This works for you long-term. Start by working on small test projects like building real websites for yourself and for friends, as this will help reinforce the basic concepts you’ve learned and further improve your understanding of web development. Most developers have active GitHub accounts where they work on projects and practice their programming skills. You can also check out free and available open-source tools like text-editors, web browser extensions and content management systems.

Build a web developer portfolio

Make your portfolio stand out by; highlighting your best work and versatility, showcasing the uniqueness of your web development skills, showing your thinking process and how you approach problems. It also helps to do a little research into the companies and roles you want to apply for in order to fine-tune your resume to align with the requirements.

Meet people in the industry

A lot of industries prefer to advertise jobs internally, and connecting with people in that industry can be the key to knowing about vacancies. You can connect using chat forums, web development blogs and online or in-person group meetings. Some top web development blogs you should consider subscribing to include; A List Apart, CSS Tricks, Smashing magazine, Web design ledger and Collective Ray.

Conclusion:

Becoming a web developer can be quite lucrative, but you need to take the right steps to avoid wasting your time and effort. Web development requires constant learning and keeping yourself updated with the new technologies and trends in the field. Hopefully, you find the above tips helpful in your journey to becoming a web developer.